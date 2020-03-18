How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Adam Levine didn't think he was the marrying kind, either.

"This is the longest, most functional relationship I've ever been in," he told Howard Stern in 2012, talking about his girlfriend at the time, model Anne Vyalitsyna. "I don't want to screw it up."

That was shortly before he screwed it up.

There were reasons why, after winning repeatedly at the game of meeting women but not being able to nail the long-term commitment part, he couldn't picture himself settling down.

"There's two kinds of men," Levine reasoned with Details in the spring of 2012. "There are men who are f--king misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they're the most amazing people in the world. And that's me. Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much."

Totally the reason.