How David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Survived and Thrived After Scandal

"We were surprised that anybody actually even knew who we were, or the fact that we were coming," Victoria humbly told E! News that August, though by then she was fully aware of just how welcome they were in town. "We think L.A. has got so many really famous people, so we just kind of see ourselves as 'David and Victoria from London.' So, we were completely shocked and overwhelmed, but everybody was so nice. We got to the airport and everyone was saying, 'Welcome to America,' 'welcome home.' You turn up in England and they just tell you to get back on a plane and get out of there...so we're very, very excited."

She said it would only be a matter of time before the paparazzi figured out "we're actually quite boring, we don't do that much. We just hang out at home with our kids and keep ourselves to ourselves." The most recent exciting place she'd led the photographers to was Toys R Us.

Victoria had also told W that she planned to "try and smile more for America," but that hadn't come to pass (and never would).

Asked about her famous propensity for never smiling for the cameras, she told E! that someone had actually gone up to her and asked what was wrong with her teeth. "There's nothing wrong with my teeth!" she insisted (and you could almost hear her smiling over the phone). "I can't help the fact I actually look dead in most paparazzi pictures. I just think there's often so many paparazzi, I'm always sort of 'head down, get in the car and off we go'...I'm just not a big grinner on camera."

She felt that her series would show a side of her that was more reflective of the truth. "I don't take myself too seriously. I have a very dry, British sense of humor and I enjoy to send myself up," she said.