Mirai Nagasu Makes History as First American Woman to Land Triple Axel at Olympics

Nailed it!

The Internet went wild after American figure skater Mirai Nagasu made history when she became the first-ever American woman to land the elusive triple axel at the Olympics.

Much to the delight of many, the ice princess hit the jump during the free skate portion of the figure skating team event on Sunday night at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Nagasu is only the third American female skater to ever land the move, which involves a forward takeoff and three-and-a-half mid-air rotations, in competition. Besides Nagasu, Tonya Harding famously landed the axel at the national championship in 1991, followed by Kimmie Meissner in 2005.

After making history, Nagasu told NBC's Andrea Joynce, "To nail that triple axel, I tripped a couple of times going into it, but told myself 'No, I’m going to go for it and I’m not pulling back,' That was really special for me."