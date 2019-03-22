Cold as Ice: The Biggest Scandals in Figure Skating History

Show us a sport and we'll show you a scandal.

There is no such thing as competition without controversy, and when you add millions of dollars; massive egos; years of blood, sweat and tears; and international tension, sometimes between countries that don't much like each other even on a good day, you've got controversy on steroids.

Sometimes literally.

And though it's beautiful to look at and the inevitable stories of triumphing over adversity are heartwarming, figure skating has had its share of issues.

Surely by now the memo has been circulated advising all up-and-comers (and their supporters) that sabotage doesn't pay. So, it was all the more surprising when a complaint was lodged against U.S. skater Mariah Bell by Korean skater Lim Eun-soo's management team, which claimed Bell intentionally slashed Lim's leg with with the blade of her skate during a practice session March 20 at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

All that Sports alleged that Bell "suddenly kicked and stabbed Lim's calf with her skate blade" and didn't apologize, but the International Skating Union, after meeting with U.S. and Korean delegates and reviewing video footage, determined that there was no evidence that Bell intended to hurt Lim.