How Shark Tank's Lori Greiner Earned Her "Queen of QVC" Title

Within moments, Lori Greiner can tell if a product is a hero or a zero.

And whether she's being pitched in a private business meeting or in front of millions of viewers on Shark Tank, the businesswoman has proven time and time again that she has an eye for clever and unique items.

Call it experience, intelligence, a gut feeling or all three. Whatever the case may be, Lori has become one of the most popular sharks on ABC's hit reality show. In addition, she's continued to solidify her title as the "Queen of QVC."

So how exactly did Lori get to where she is today? And what items and investments of hers have caught the attention of millions of consumers over the years? As we celebrate National Inventor's Day, we decided to dive in and explore for ourselves.

It all began in 1997 when Lori created an innovative earring organizer. As detailed in her book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, the best-selling author brought $5,000 to file her first patent. When the lawyer spoke only to her husband who sat off to the side as an observer, Lori demanded a female attorney.