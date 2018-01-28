Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Were M.I.A. at the 2018 Grammys

It's music biggest night, which usually means music's biggest stars are out in full force, but this year not all of the top music makers were at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

First off, British singer Ed Sheeran, who recently got engaged, was missing in action and did not accept his Grammy for his win for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape of You." Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee turned up to perform their chart-topping tune "Despacito," but Justin Bieber was nowhere to be found for the performance.

But those two popstars weren't the only superstar singers who dipped out, ditched, didn't show or didn't go to the glittering awards show hosted for a second time by James Corden.

Find out who else missed the 2018 Grammy Awards...