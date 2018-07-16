The Rise of Iris West and Candice Patton: How The Flash’s Leading Lady Is Taking Charge On and Off Screen

This interview was originally published Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

The Flash's Iris West (Candice Patton) is not a superhero, a scientist, or a cop, but she is—finally—their boss.

The role of a superhero's girlfriend has always been a difficult one for movies and TV to get right, and for its first few seasons, the CW's The Flash often shared that struggle. But then season four came around, and not only was the show lighter, funnier, somehow even quicker, but it had also found a role for Iris that was more than damsel in distress or her frequent job of hanging out in STAR Labs and worrying—and it wasn't just an upgrade from superhero's girlfriend to superhero's wife.