5 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank

With a royal wedding on the way, it's time to get to know the groom.
In just a matter of days, Princess Eugeniewill be walking down the aisle in St. George's Chapel to Jack Brooksbank, her boyfriend of nearly a decade.
It was nine months ago that Buckingham Palace announced the couple's engagement after Brooksbank popped the question in Nicaragua earlier in January. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said via a statement at the time.
Jack's parents, George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank, said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple. "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement."
The soon-to-be wife and husband are scheduled to tie the knot on Friday in Windsor at the same chapel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" back in May.
So, who exactly is the man who has Princess Eugenie's heart? Here are five facts you should know about Jack Brooksbank:
1. He's dated Eugenie for years
According to Hello! Magazine, Brooksbank, 29, met Her Royal Highness, 27, while skiing in Verber, Switzerland back in 2010. Per the publication, the two were introduced by mutual friends—just like Harry and Meghan.
2. He was committed to their long-distance relationship
After Eugenie moved to New York in 2013 to work at an online auction house, the two continued to maintain a long-distance relationship.
"We spend a lot of time on Skype," he told The Daily Mail back in 2013. "It's great. We are still very much together."
3. He's a businessman
Over the course of his career, Brooksbank has served as the manager of Mayfair nightclub Mahiki, Sky News reported, and is the U.K. brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila—the same company George Clooney sold for up to $1 billion.
4. He attended a prestigious school
According to People, Brooksbank's parents Nicola Brooksbank and George Brooksbank sent him to the highly regarded Stowe private school in England when he was a lad.
5. He has her parents' stamp of approval
After Buckingham Palace announced the news, Ferguson shared a picture of the couple and tweeted, "I always say that the river flows well to it's destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork." She also described the news as a "total joy."