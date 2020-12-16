See the Royal Family's Christmas Cards Through the Years

Watch : How the Royal Family's Christmas Will Look Very Different This Year

Merry Christmas from the British royal family!

It's that time of year again, when the residents of Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace unveil their annual holiday cards. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Prince William and Kate Middleton gathered their three little ones for a noticeably casual (yet adorable!) photo opp taken at their country home in Norfolk.

As per usual, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were royally adorable in their winter wear.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's holiday gatherings will be especially unique for the royal family. For the first time in decades, they will forego their widely photographed walk to church on Christmas morning and typical visit to Sandringham in order to maintain a safe distance from each other.

Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.