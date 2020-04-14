The Most Unexpected Secrets Behind the Longest Celebrity Marriages

Celebrities have acquired a reputation for rapid relationship turnover, the fame game not always conducive to maintaining a stable love life.

Then again, if you've met Mr. or Ms. Right, it's going to take more than crazy schedules, dueling egos and temptation, everywhere, to break a couple up.

"People say, 'Jeez, it must be hard to stay married in show business.' I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it might work out," Tom Hanks, who's been married to second wife Rita Wilson for almost 32 years now, mused to The Spec in 2016.