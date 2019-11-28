The Weird, Wild and Tragically Short Life of Anna Nicole Smith

In her 39 years of life, Anna Nicole Smith left her mark in some unexpected places.

Following an impoverished upbringing in small-town Texas she became one of the most famous faces of the '90s as a Playboy cover girl and Guess model. She had a reality show before television was overrun with reality shows. When she was 26, she married an 89-year-old billionaire whom she'd met while stripping. And in 2006 she ended up at the United States Supreme Court while still fighting for her inheritance 11 years after her husband died.

Her rise to fame may have come as a surprise to those who knew Vickie Lynn Hogan as a kid in Mexia, when she dropped out of high school at 15 and went to work at a fast-food chicken restaurant. But the girl who would become Anna Nicole Smith, just as her idol Marilyn Monroe transcended her humble beginnings as Norma Jean Baker, had always dreamed of bigger and better things.