Why Oscar Pistorius Killed Reeva Steenkamp Is Still a Mystery Open to Endless Interpretation

On Aug. 29, 2012, Oscar Pistorius proudly carried the flag of South Africa as he and his country mates walked in the Parade of Nations during the 2012 Summer Paralympics opening ceremony.

During the ensuing fortnight, the athlete known as "Blade Runner"—for the prosthetics he had not only mastered but on which he flew through the air with the greatest of ease—would win two gold medals and a silver. Born without fibulae and missing the outside of both feet, Pistorius' legs were amputated beneath the knee when he was 11 months old.

The greatest controversy in his life till then had been the uproar over whether he should've been allowed to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, as officials and experts debated over whether his Flex-Foot Cheetahs—his J-shaped carbon fiber prostheses—gave him an unfair advantage over runners equipped with "only" their biological legs. Even when he did make history as the first-ever amputee to compete in the Olympic Games, his reception in the sporting world was split.

Yet it was still the summer of Oscar Pistorius, the "fastest man on no legs," the year he became an inspiration for countless people all over the world.

Five months later, 29-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp was dead and her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, had been charged with her murder.