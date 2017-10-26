Pamela Anderson and Male Dancer Pose Totally Nude for King Kong Magazine

King Kong: There is always a strong element of the erotic in the pictures you model for and this sexual element has become your trademark. Do you think sex appeal is a key part of your persona?

Anderson: I love sèxe. I value it and appreciate it in others. I'm a romantique and all my thoughts are geared that way—it's natural. I love being in love. Passion, art, dance. It takes you away, but it's also very grounding and authentic to be in touch with your animal instincts.

King Kong: Who have been your female role models?

Anderson: Bardot, Fonda, the Weathermen. Women who are sexy and make a difference; using your assets is smart. We must celebrate the good things.