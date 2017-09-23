Saturday Savings: Julianne Hough’s Platform Shoes Are 50% Off

by Amanda Randone | Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 6:00 AM

ESC: Julianne Hough, Saturday Savings

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The price on these shoes is definitely right, but can she dance all night in them?

Julianne Hough attended the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month in a stunning silk Rami Al Ali Couture gown. And while we probably could cover rent with her Dvani ruby drop earrings, the dancing queen completed her glam ensemble with a pair of heels that we can actually afford for our own closets. Ever heard of a brand called ALDO?

As if we weren't excited enough, her reasonably priced red carpet kicks are now on sale. Julianne's ballerina-like satin platform heels were already originally under $100, but now you can get them for just $40.

Julianne Hough's Best Looks

Your choice of shoe can make or break an outfit, but Julianne looks like she could actually break an ankle if she's not careful.

The Dancing With the Stars alum went for a look that literally gave her a boost, and we like what it did for her outfit, too. The silky style of this shoe is great to pair with a formal gown or to dress up a pair of wide-leg pants. The star kept it simple by opting for a shade to match her dress perfectly, which meant less competition for her ear candy. If you've got a fancy occasion coming up, consider a platform heel to stand tall in a shoe that doesn't stand out—but still manages to make a stylish statement. 

Keep scrolling to get the look. Warning: You might need to practice walking in them first.

ESC: Saturday Savings

Aldo

Nesido, Light Pink, Was: $80, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings

Steve Madden

Andrea Natural Leather Platform, Was: $130, Now: $30

ESC: Saturday Savings

Chinese Laundry

Theresa Platform Sandal, $70

ESC: Saturday Savings

American Rag

Reeta Block-Heel Platform Sandals, Created for Macy's, Was: $60, Now: $26

ESC: Saturday Savings

Nina

Marylyn Glitter Fabric Peep Toe Pumps, $89

ESC: Saturday Savings

Vince Camuto

Karleigh Platform Sandal, Was: $180, Now: $70

ESC: Saturday Savings

Jessica Simpson

Barretta Patent Leather Dress Sandals, Was: $90, Now: $32

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

