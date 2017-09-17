Regina King Reveals a Secret About the This Is Us Episode She Directed at the 2017 Emmys

Regina King has some secrets to tell, and E! News was the first to hear 'em!

In case you haven't heard already, the American Crime actress directed an episode for the second season of This Is Us, and now she's spilling some exciting details about what it will bring viewers.

Chatting with Jason Kennedy on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2017 Emmy Awards, King revealed we're about to see the "Big 3"—Randall, Kate and Kevin Pearson—like never before.

"In my episode, you get to meet the Big 3 in a decade that you've never seen them before," she explained before gushing about working on the show. "I love this show. But as amazing as this show is, the crew and the cast are ten times as amazing."