Usher's Sexual Battery Lawsuit Is Dismissed 2 Years Later

UPDATE: Quantasia Sharpton's lawyer Lisa Bloom filed papers this week to dismiss the lawsuit against Usher. It is unclear if a settlement was reached.

Usher has fired back at accusations that he exposed three people to the herpes virus.

In August, two women and a man collectively sued the R&B singer, saying he allegedly had sexual relations with them in the past without telling them he has the STD. Their lawyer Lisa Bloom has said at one of the three carries the virus. One of the accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, had told reporters that while she does not have herpes, she was "upset" by tabloid reports that said the singer does, saying, "I would have never consented if I would have known."

Usher not confirmed that he has the STD. His legal team filed a response to the lawsuit this week, saying that the singer "general and specifically denies each and every allegation contained in the complaint and the entirety thereof, including each purported cause of action contained therein."