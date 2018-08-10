21 Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Kylie Jenner

Today, we're celebrating her with all of the beauty lessons we've learned over the years.

Stormi Webster 's mom just may be the beauty influencer of influencers. For one, she's always willing to try a new look or product. And, she's willing to share all of her beauty secrets with her fans.

Her success isn't surprising. We've followed her journey for over a decade on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and swooned over every makeup look on Snapchat and Instagram. We've bought and tested Kylie Cosmetics products and watched her beauty tutorials, noting every tip and makeup product choice.

Today, Kylie Jenner who turned her passion for makeup into a multimillion dollar business and became Forbes' "cosmetics queen" , is turning 21.

Take a look through her best beauty advice below!

Vitamins It's no secret that the Kardashian family is a fan of Sugarbear Hair Vitamins. The Insta-loved supplements contain Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Biotin, coconut oil and more for healthier hair. It doesn't hurt that they taste like candy.

Travel Beauty Before hopping on a jet to meet friends for a quick trip, the beauty lover revealed her love for Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate, then placed a small portion of the product under her eyes, on her chin, nose and eyebrows lightly.

Blemishes Kylie's clear skin, beautifully accented by her rarely-seen freckles, is the result of an easy beauty routine. On Snapchat, she shared that she places a Q-tip inside the Mario Badesco Drying Lotion bottle, then leaves a dollop of the formula on each blemish.

Genderless Beauty Aftershave works for women, too. The social media star told Snapchat, "A cool new trick is using Nivea Men's Sensitive Post Shave Balm instead of a moisturizer if you have oily skin." Does it work? We asked celeb makeup artist Karen Gonzalez. Her final verdict: "My makeup lasted all day and applied on evenly, and [the balm] leaves my skin extremely soft throughout the day, even after I wash my face."

Foundation According to Kylie, you may need more than one foundation for Insta-worthy skin. The youngest of the Kardashian clan shared that she mixes Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation and Urban Decay Naked Skin One and Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector.

Concealer The influencer gave Snapchat a tour of her temporary makeup room (her all-pink glam room was in the works), and we couldn't help but notice her loyalty to one concealer. The dining room contained a table filled with all of her favorite items (her collections included). Among them was a long line of concealer. She told viewers that she loves Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer so much, the company sent her every shade.

Blenders Kim Kardashian isn't the only beneficiary of Mario Dedivanovic's vast knowledge of beauty. "Mario taught me to get [your] blender a little extra wet to set your powder, so it doesn't look too cakey," Kylie said.

Eyebrows With only her eye in the frame, the makeup lover lined the bottom of her eyebrow with concealer, using an angled brush. This created a clean, well-shaped brow.

Eye shadow Any time we watch the star test out her products or others, she talks about the pigment. Does it show up? How bright is it? How much of the product do you need? This is why she color swabs all of her products on her social channels. Pigment is everything.

Under-eye makeup Any eye shadow look is incomplete without a line of shadow on the bottom lid, based on this star's beauty regimen. The beauty lover mixes the product she used on her crease and lid for a bold under-eye look.

Lines When the star turned 18, her makeup artist demonstrated how to get her sexy birthday look on YouTube. For fierce eyes, the pro placed masking tape under the model's eyes, then proceeded with Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour (in "Java" and "Cinnamon") and Eyeshadow (in "Noir"). After removing the tape, the sharp line resulted in a bolder look.

Mascara Brown mascara offers bottom lashes definition without the drama of a black hue. "I use brown mascara on the bottom for a softer look," Kylie told Snapchat. Try: Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara in "Beyond Brown" for a similar look.

Lip-care It's safe to say that the social media star has an obsession with lips, which has resulted in a multimillion dollar beauty brand. So, when she revealed how she takes care of her pout, of course, we took note. "I love to carry a lip scrub with me," she revealed while holding Mizzi Cosmetics Whipped Lip Scrub. "I always love to go the natural route…so this one is a nice one…it has pure honey, cane sugar, lemon and grapefruit oils, coconut oil, vitamin E, everything I love." You can also make your own. Check out our DIY scrub!

Lips After lining her lips, applying a Kylie Cosmetics matte lipstick, the pro pats her lips with her fingers, instead of waiting for it to dry. You can expect the product to come off on your finger, but that's normal according to Kylie.

Blush There is one product Kylie truly loves: "My favorite thing is blush," she told followers after a $1200 trip to Sephora. Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush in Sparking Bellini, Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush and Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Parade are a few that she pointed out as her favorites.

Hair The star's hair has been every color of the rainbow, thanks to hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, who is known for his high quality wigs. "I like using Manic Panic hair," the hairstylist told E! News after being asked how he creates his colorful pieces. "They already have great colors that I can mix for my desired look."

Setting Powder During the makeup routine last year and her makeup haul this year, Kylie Jenner shared her love for the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder. But this isn't the only one she uses to achieve flawless skin...

More Setting Powder The model also uses Chanel Double Perfection Lumière to set her looks. This product offer medium-to-full matte coverage for natural-appearing skin.

Flawless Skin "I just see Ariel use this dewy skin mist on my face every time he does my makeup, so I decided to get it," Kylie told Snapchat. But, she's isn't the only Kardashian fan. Before contouring, Kim K wets the sponge from her contour kit with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

Instagram Bronzy Beauty During her most recent Vogue beauty tutorial, she revealed, "I can't do my makeup without baking. I think it really does help. Baking is like [when] powder is soaking into your skin and leaving a residue of color."

Have fun! When it comes to beauty, there's nothing that the beauty brand owner won't try!