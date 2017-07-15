Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Show More PDA as Ex Celebrates Birthday Without "Hot Convict"

Melissa has been married to Jeremy for eight years and shares three kids with him, including two from her past relationships, told The Mail on Sunday last weekend she felt "humiliated" after seeing the images of her husband kissing Green in Turkey and that days later, the two talked about divorcing. Meeks filed for legal separation earlier this week, reports said.

He has not commented about the matter publicly. A source told E! News he still loves his wife and cares for his children's well-being but that his "perception on life changed a lot when he started to be out in the spotlight."

"His marriage was slowly falling apart and he started to look other directions in romance," the source said. "He likes Chloe and wants to see where it goes."

Melissa celebrated her birthday recently with her mother and sister. She posted photos of the three on Instagram.

"Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie," she wrote hours earlier.