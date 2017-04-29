Fyre Festival Organizers Explain Why Event Failed: "We Thought We Were Ready, But Then Everyone Arrived"

Why did the inaugural Fyre Festival fail?

After paying between $1,000 and $12,000, which included a flight from Miami to the island to Exuma in the Bahamas in addition to a series of concerts, hundreds of participants cited "chaos" at the scene, with some saying they were robbed, had to fight over food and were made to sleep in "refugee camp"-like conditions. Hardly the luxury experience. In a lengthy statement released online Saturday, organizers explain what went wrong.

"Yesterday was a very challenging day for all of us," Fyre Festival organizers said. "[Tech entrepreneur] Billy McFarland and Ja Rule started a partnership over a mutual interest in technology, the ocean, and rap music. This unique combination of interests led them to the idea that, through their combined passions, they could create a new type of music festival and experience on a remote island. They simply weren't ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get."

Farland and Ja Rule had commented on the botched festival Friday. The rapper denied the event was a "scam," adding, "I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I'm taking responsibility."