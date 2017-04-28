Ja Rule Says Fyre Festival Was "NOT A SCAM" Following Reports of Chaos

After scores of people deemed the Fyre Festival a "disaster," Ja Rule said it was "NOT A SCAM," apologizing to "everyone who was inconvenienced."
The inaugural luxury event in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, which the rapper had co-organized with tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was postponed indefinitely Friday after many participants cited "chaos at the site, detailing robberies, fights over food, "refugee camp"-like sleeping arrangements and difficulties getting a flight back to the United States.
"We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern…" Ja Rule said on Twitter Friday. "I will make a statement soon I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting."
"I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded…" he added. "I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I'm taking responsibility I'm deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…"
Tickets for the two-weekend festival ranged from $1,000 to $12,000 and $250,000 group packages were also offered. Guests were promised a flight from Miami, a stay in a "geodesic dome" and activities such as jet skiing, snorkeling, yoga and kayaking. The lineup was supposed to include the likes of Blink-182, who recently pulled out of the event, as well as artists signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label.
Organizers said in a statement that "Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests." The Ministry of Tourism said it sent reps to "assist" with a "safe return of all Fyre Festival visitors."