Traveling Biscuit Cake, Curry Cravings and Home-Cooked Meals: Unveiling the Diet Secrets of the Royal Family

When you're a royal, food has virtually no limits.

Such is the case for current members of the royal family, who enjoy the perks of their high-profile lives with diets of their own design, whether that means packing a cake for train travel or indulging in potato skins stuffed withcheese.

To start, Queen Elizabeth II is a well-known chocoholic with a strong penchant for chocolate biscuit cake. She's such a fan, the 90-year-old doesn't risk ever being too far away from the dessert. According to the queen's former personal chef, Darren McGrady, a senior chef would bring the cake with them on a train behind the queen's on trips.

"Now the chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes back [to the queen] again and again and again every day until it's all gone," McGrady recalled to Recipes Plus (via the Huffington Post). "She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake."