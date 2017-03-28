Alec Baldwin Reveals the Moment He "Fell in Love" With Tina Fey

Alec Baldwin loves being in love.
The 30 Rock alum is Vanity Fair's April 2017 cover star. Instead of giving an interview, Baldwin released an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Nevertheless. In his book, Baldwin opens up about the iconic actresses with whom he has been lucky to work over the years, such as Megan Mullally, Jane Krakowski and Tina Fey. Although they're all comic geniuses, they have something else in common: Baldwin's love.
In Nevertheless, Baldwin reveals he has fallen in love with each of them. Ohh la la!
"I have always been madly in love with Megan Mullally. Some have compared her to Madeline Kahn, and although I hear some echoes, Megan is such an original in terms of her timing, her warmth, and her mixture of insanity and sexiness," he writes, as excerpted by Vanity Fair. "Like Megan, Jane Krakowski went on to nail the self-absorbed, horny femme fatale on 30 Rock. In my mind, there is a line from Marilyn Monroe to Madeline Kahn to Megan to Jane. Scattered in between are a lot of talented female comics and actresses who are scoring in film and TV, of all ethnicities and ages, like Rosie Perez, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, and Tig Notaro. But with her high-pitched voice and loopy delivery, I've always found Megan irresistible."
But fans might be surprised to know that when the Saturday Night Live star was first introduced to Fey, who would go on to become his 30 Rock co-star and mentee Liz Lemon, he wanted to date her.
"When I first met Tina Fey—beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say—I had the same reaction that I'm sure many men and women have: I fell in love," he admits in his memoir. "Tina was then the head writer at Saturday Night Live, and I was hosting that week's show."
He recalls, "...I asked Marci Klein, who coordinated the talent, if Tina was single. She pointed to a man sitting along the wall. Or maybe he was standing? This was Jeff Richmond, Tina's husband. Jeff is diminutive. Tina describes him as 'travel-size.' When I saw him, I thought, 'What's she doing with him?'"
Baldwin's opinion later shifted.
"When I ended up working with the two of them years later, on 30 Rock, of which Tina was writer, producer, and star, I changed that to 'What's he doing with her?' Jeff, who was the talented composer and music supervisor on 30 Rock, is as loose and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry. 'Just remember one thing,' Lorne [Michaels] said. 'She's German.'"
His time on 30 Rock ended up being "the best job I ever had."