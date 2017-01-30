This Harry Potter Reunion Has Fans—Including J.K. Rowling—Freaking Out

The magic of Harry Potter continues to live on in more ways than one.

Recently, Jason Isaacs decided to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort. But instead of going alone, the Hollywood star decided to bring a few co-stars along for the journey.

In several social media posts shared Monday evening, fans got to witness some of the films' characters come together for a special reunion.

"Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger," Jason shared on Twitter while posing with Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis. "To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light."

Soon after, he posed for another picture with cast member Warwick Davis.