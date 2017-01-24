Paris Jackson Makes Magazine Cover Debut for Rolling Stone

Paris Jackson is no longer just Michael Jackson's only daughter.

The late King of Pop's little girl is all grown up on the cover of Rolling Stone, making her magazine debut at just 18-years-old. The Today Show revealed the stunning cover on Tuesday morning's broadcast.

Since the start of 2017, Jackson has already landed more than just a handful of "firsts," and as an insider tells E! News, it's only the beginning of Paris' arrival into the spotlight. "She's excited to be exploring her creative interests. You're going to be seeing a lot from her this year," our source shares.

As for what exactly Paris' creative interests entail, expect the teen to follow closely in her father's footsteps.