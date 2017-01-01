Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ring in 2017 With Kisses on One of Her Most Romantic New Year's Eves

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 1, 2017 1:36 PM
It was a very romantic New Year's Eve for Khloe Kardashian, who has weathered a lot of heartbreak over the last few years.
The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the evening at the Rockwell nightclub in Miami, getting cozy with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 25.
The two "were kissing and dancing all night," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "They seemed to be having a great time together and with their friends".
Khloe, who wore a sparkling silver dress, and Tristan were joined at the club by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and other people, who all toasted the start of 2017 with pink Armand de Brignac Rosé Champagne and enjoyed a performance from 2 Chainz.
Khloe posted on her Snapchat a video of her and Tristan sharing a kiss. This is the first New Year's Eve kiss she has shared on social media.
After 3:30 a.m., Khloe and Tristan headed to another nightclub, E11EVEN. The two also spent time there hugging and kissing, as well dancing with a small group of people, another eyewitness told E! News.
Khloe was also spotted in a packed VIP area, where Coolio also hung out. He and Nicki Minaj had performed separately at the club that night. Khloe and her crew left around 4:30 a.m.
Last year, it was reported Khloe spent New Year's Eve with Houston Rockets star and then-boyfriend James Harden. Videos of what appeared to show the two kissing in a nightclub in Houston were widely circulated on social media, but the two made no comment about their night out. Khloe later spent New Year's Day with her family.
Khloe rang in 2015, a month after her split from French Montana, with brother Rob Kardashian.
"I brought in the New Year with my best friend in the entire world @robkardashian!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a childhood photo of the two. "We just finished watching Gone Girl at home! The perfect way to start off the year with my perfect boy ♥ Gone Girl was one CRAZY ass movie! Definitely a must see! Stay safe out there!!! Xo."
Khloe rang in 2014 with sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Malika Haqq, weeks after the reality star filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.
She put the plans to end her marriage to the former NBA star on hold in late 2015, after he was hospitalized for a drug overdose, and refiled for divorce last year. It was finalized in December.
Happy NYE!! May God continue to bless us all!! My top 9 of 2016!
Khloe and Tristan began dating last year and split their time between Los Angeles and Cleveland. They sparked romance rumors in the summer and vacationed together in Mexico in September. Later that month, they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Drake concert.
In October, a source told E! News Khloe and Tristan were "exclusive." In mid-December, Khloe posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two kissing while wearing matching camo jackets.
"Him ♥," Khloe wrote.
The reality star included the pic as one of her "top 9 of 2016" meme on Instagram on New Year's Eve.
Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️
"Happy New Year!!!" she wrote in New Year's Day on Instagram, alongside a photo of Tristan holding her tightly. "May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!"
