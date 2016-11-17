Hannah Montana Is Returning to Disney Channel: Our 5 Favorite Show Moments

Nobody's perfect, but this news sure is!

Disney Channel just made the exciting announcement that Hannah Montana will return for a month-long marathon in December, and let's be honest, we've already set our DVRs in anticipation. From Dec. 3-29, Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment and the rest of the gang will be serving up all the nostalgia-inducing tunes, comedy and middle school romance we need to get through the holiday season.

In honor of Hannah's big comeback to the small screen, we've rounded up five of the beloved series' most memorable scenes across its five-year span. Don't worry, you can thank us later.