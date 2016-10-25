Latina Magazine Celebrates 20 Years of Hollywood Progress for Latinas

Happy 20th anniversary, Latina magazine!

The magazine is celebrating its platinum anniversary with a photomosaic of the none other than the legendary Selena Quintanilla, the mosaic is made up of the 20 most impactful, influential Latina covers over the past two decades.

Latina magazine was the first in its space and quickly became a pioneering force for Latinas underserved by the general market and Spanish-language media.

While the decision of how to celebrate such an extraordinary achievement must have been a difficult one, the editorial team was able to narrow it down by what they wanted this cover to represent.