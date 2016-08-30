What Fall Fashion Trends the September Covers Predict

With Labor Day looming, it's time to kick open your closet and get it into fall gear because new trends are on their way.
And what you probably didn't know is that highly-coveted September issues are dropping major hints as to what's in store for the autumn months. If there's anything you can trust to forecast the direction of fashion from season-to-season, it's style bibles like Vogue and Elle, particularly in the massive editions they put out this time every year.
Between head-to-toe prints, all over sequins, muted makeup and bombshell cutouts, this month's fashion mag covers are chock-full of inspiration to feast your eyes—and your wallets—on.
So without further ado, below is a handy guide to each cover's distinct trend and how you can translate it into your daily wardrobe.
The Magazine: Vogue
The Star: Kendall Jenner
The Look: Modern Marie Antoinette
The Trend: Head-to-Toe Patterns
In exchange for the mix-and-match mantra of yesteryear, this cover demonstrates how to rock the same print from top to bottom for a chic and uniform look.
As an added bonus, don't shy away from mixing statement accessories in with the streamlined ensemble. If you're not as keen on pink bows, opt for a pair of chandelier earrings, a colorful cuff or other standout pieces that will help break up all the matching.
The Magazine: Elle
The Star: Cara Delevingne
The Look: Disco Diva
The Trend: Sequin Overload
Instead of saving sequins for one item of clothing, wear them all over. As Delevingne demonstrates, sequins can be worn all-over as long as you play around with cut and color. Make sure the garment has interesting detail and you're all set.
The Magazine: Marie Claire
The Star: Sarah Jessica Parker
The Look: Daytime Glamour
The Trend: Surprise Sequins
Unlike the previous look, SJP's ensemble is a lesson in the sequin accent. Instead of going overboard, look for a piece that strategically uses sequins to highlight a part of the body, whether that be the bust, neckline or waist.
The Magazine: Glamour
The Star: Bella Hadid
The Look: Bare-Faced Beauty
The Trend: Minimal Makeup
In an age of YouTube beauty gurus layering on the contour, highlight, cut crease and fake eyelashes, Hadid's almost-bare face is a testament to the age-old makeup trend: less is more.
Whenever you feel like giving your skin a rest and opting out of your makeup regimen for the day, remember a supermodel did the same thing on the cover of a national magazine—you're such a trendsetter!
The Magazine: Allure
The Star: Jessica Alba
The Look: Delicate and Feminine
The Trend: Understated Everything
On the opposite end of this collection of covers, Alba's highly-subdued look—from makeup to wardrobe—brings us to a corner of fashion where eyes are on the intricate and delicate details rather than the in-your-face glam.
A pair of gold bracelets, a blush lace blouse, swept-back hair and a mauve lip are all it can take to turn the heat up in the daytime or while out on the town.
The Magazine: Cosmopolitan
The Star: Gwen Stefani
The Look: Golden Bombshell
The Trend: Cut-Out Overload
Gwen's September cover is sending one very clear message—the glitz is here to stay. Not for the shy at heart, her look embraces flattering cutouts, unique details and a whole lot of sex appeal.
Plus, her sleek and voluminous mane is a welcome message to blowout bar aficionados everywhere—keep up your appointments because fall loves shiny, styled tresses blowing in the autumn breeze.
The Magazine: InStyle
The Star: Kerry Washington
The Look: Autumn Ingénue
The Trend: Green and Plum
Finally, an indication of the next three months' color palette. While the Scandal star's hair and makeup are as natural as can be, we can't ignore her plum pout and hunter green bodice.
For fall, it's out with the oxblood, in with the emerald!