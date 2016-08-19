Jordan Rodgers Isn't Alone: A History of All the Ex Drama in the Bachelor Franchise

Wes Hayden: Not only was it revealed that Wes joined Jillian Harris' season to try and jump-start his career as a country singer, but he also had a girlfriend waiting for him. Charming!

Justin Rego: One of Ali Fedotowsky's Bachelor cast members came on the show to inform her that the wrestler actually had a girlfriend back home, leading to the iconic moment of Justin (aka "Rated R") hobbling away from her in a cast.

Frank Neuschaefer: Ali was blindsided when the frontrunner, who made it to the final three, revealed he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, and was going to leave the show because he wasn't over her. "There's something that was holding me back, and basically it was unresolved feelings for an ex-girlfriend," Frank he said. "Before I came to Tahiti, I went to Chicago to see [her]. The second I saw her, all the old feelings kinda came rushing back. Ali, I'm sorry." Hey, at least he was honest!

Casey Shteamer: The blonde was booted from Ben Flajnik's season after it was revealed she had a boyfriend back home, with Chris Harrison saying, "It was brought to my attention by four different people in the United States that you're in love with somebody else and not with Ben." She admitted to still being in love with her ex, and Ben sent her packing.

Rozlyn Papa: Rozlyn was shockingly booted from the show when she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a crew member on the show, a claim she adamantly denied, even going on to insult Chris Harrison during the Women Tell All special.

Brian Jarosinski: Desiree Hartsock was in for a shock when Chris Harrison revealed to her that one of her suitors actually had a girlfriend...who showed up at the mansion to expose his lies. Awkward...and amazing television.

JoJo Fletcher: The most recent Bachelorette herself dealt with some major ex issues during her season on The Bachelor, when her bad boy ex Chad Rookstool left roses for her on her doorstep when she arrived home for her hometown date with Ben Higgins. She ignored him. But then, during her season as the Bachelorette, the men confronted JoJo with tabloid magazines claiming she started hooking up with him again in between the two seasons. She tearfully denied the rumors.

Grant Kemp: Now on Bachelor in Paradise season three, JoJo's firefighter suitor was accused of breaking up with his girlfriend Jen Green just before leaving to film the show. She happened to be a reality TV producer, and ended up siding with house villain Chad Johnson.

Robby Hayes: Like Jordan, the runner-up in JoJo's season also had to deal with ex drama as he was accused of dumping his girlfriend of three and a half years to come on the show. JoJo confronted him about the allegations during his hometown visit, and he denied the claims. Like Jen, Hope Higginbotham ended up, um, connecting with Chad Johnson, even posting a PDA-filled Instagram. "A great girl like her deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show," Chad captioned the photo.

