Idollic Couple No More: David & Kimberly Split

David Cook couldn't stand the heat, and Kimberly Caldwell got out of the kitchen.

The match made in American Idol heaven is kaput.

"Kimberly and David ended their relationship just before the holidays," Caldwell's rep told In Touch. "The couple remain good friends and, being very private people, appreciate their privacy at this time."

The pair began dating last May after season-seven winner Cook, 26, asked out season-two castoff Caldwell, 26, while she was covering the Idol finale red carpet for the TV Guide channel. The couple was seen together a few weeks later at a Dodgers game.

The "Time of My Life" crooner recently announced a national tour kicking off next month, while the blonde bombshell is slated to host a talent competition for MTV.