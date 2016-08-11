Look Back at All of Kendall Jenner's American Vogue Appearances

Kendall Jenner has landed debatably the most coveted magazine cover: the cover of Vogue's September issue. And it happened about two or three years after her fashion career took off with the help of Marc Jacobs.

In honor of her big day, E! News is looking back at all of Kendall's appearances in American Vogue. Her very first time appearing in the high-fashion magazine was in 2014, and since then she has become one of the most sought out models in the industry. Walking New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and more, Kendall is easily one of the most successful models in fashion, and she's only just begun.