Kim Kardashian Says She's Lost Almost 70 Pounds Since Pregnancy: Inside Her Weight Loss Journey

Kim Kardashian says she has lost almost 70 pounds, more than seven months after she and husband Kanye West welcomed their second child, son Saint West.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on the Atkins diet, became a celebrity spokesmodel for the company and worked out regularly to try to lose what she gained while pregnant with the boy.

"I feel like I reached my goal for sure," Kim told E! News exclusively Saturday. "I've been doing the Atkins diet, which worked for me...this time I think I'm almost at 70 [pounds] down."

"So I've recently gone into extra gear, just staying more focused," she said. "You do get comfortable and then you start to get off track a little bit but I've kind of like pumped it up a little bit, just started to stay focused and follow the Atkins diet again. I feel like I lost another last few pounds that I really had to lose so that makes me happy."

Kim made her comments at REVOLVE Clothing's third summer fête in the Hamptons, a party she hosted and which was sponsored by Moët & Chandon. She struck a svelte figure in a REVOLVE body-hugging beige mini sweater dress, paired with light, ripped denim thigh-high toe-baring boots.