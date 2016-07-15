Are Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail Secretly Married?

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail have reasons to celebrate—but not for the reasons one might assume.

Esmail's USA Network series Mr. Robot received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations Thursday: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Writing for a Drama, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

"The entire team at Mr. Robot is thrilled with our nominations this morning," he told E! News in a statement. "Today is officially shoot day 80 for season 2 and we couldn't be happier to hear the news from set. We are humbled and honored to be in the company of such innovative, groundbreaking storytelling. On behalf of the cast and crew who continue to work tirelessly to make this show, as well as USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, thank you to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences."

Esmail also tweeted about the honors, praising actor Rami Malek and composer Mac Quayle. "Congrats to @ItsRamiMalek @macquayle and the rest of the @whoismrrobot team," he wrote. "Thank you @TelevisionAcad for this wonderful recognition."

Rossum, who got engaged to Esmail in 2015, tweeted, "So so so proud of you @samesmail !!!!" The Shameless actress' co-star, Shanola Hampton, also congratulated him—and accidentally implied that the stars were secretly married. "To the genius that is @samesmail CONGRATS on marrying my girl @emmyrossum, oh and on SIX #EmmyNominations!" she tweeted. Rossum responded to the message with a smiley face but provided no additional context.