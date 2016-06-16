Zoe Saldana Recalls Being Hired to Look Good in Underwear and Being Dubbed a "Difficult Bitch"

Zoe Saldana is no stranger to sexism in Hollywood.

In an interview with Allure magazine, which features her on the cover of its July 2016 issue, the 37-year-old Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy actress, known for her sexy female action roles, talks about struggling with equal rights and recalls a time she was told precisely why she was cast for a project—and no, it wasn't for her acting skills.

"A producer said, 'I hired you to look good in your underwear holding a gun,'" Saldana said.

Saldanda did not name names. She wields guns while wearing lingerie in the 2010 movie The Losers, in which she plays a Bolivian woman who helps an elite black ops team of United States Special Forces operatives.

"I was told walking into this project that they really wanted me for the part, and that any input or ideas I had to please share them," Saldana added. "That's what I was doing, and this producer was so bothered by the fact that he had to disrupt his vacation to call me and tell me to stop being a difficult bitch. I thought, 'Wow, it's real. It really happens.'"