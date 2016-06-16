Amy Schumer Reveals She's ''in Love'' With Her Boyfriend

Amy Schumer can't help but gush about her man!
The comedienne covers the July issue of Vogue magazine and opens up about her life, touching on her relationship with Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, who she started dating in January.
"We're in love," she gushed. "And we're still in total honeymoon phase. It's a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we're real good right now."
We can't help but feel the happiness radiating from her, especially as she's been entirely open about discussing the difficulties of dating she experienced in her former years.
In fact, she wasn't afraid to dish even more details with Vogue.
"I was always boy crazy, but I wasn't promiscuous," she explained of her teenage years, revealing that her best friends were mostly Catholic-school girls with bad reputations. "They were acting out sexually years before me. I loved being around that, but I didn't have sex until I was seventeen. And I didn't give a blow job until I was well into college. I'm sure I had some sort of dick in my mouth, but I wasn't performing sex acts until later."
LOL! College, on a more serious note, became a bit of an experiment after she lost herself in a struggle with finding confidence.
"I lost all my self-esteem freshman year," Schumer—yes, the gorgeous woman covering the July issue of Vogue—admitted. "I think I was maybe in the twenty-fifth percentile in hotness."
Annie Leibovitz for Vogue
Thus, she sought other ways of getting attention. "And then in my sophomore year, I probably had sex with six guys, and I was like, Maybe I'm like Samantha in Sex and the City and I'll just keep this train movin' so that I don't get attached to anybody."
She adds, "And you won't believe this, but that did not work out. But I always thought that sex was funny. I was always interested in it."
This is precisely why many of Schumer's jokes encompass sex. It's part of the way she's bending the rules of comedy—not with sex jokes but by simply being herself.
"I wouldn't know what motivates Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Schumer said. "This insatiable drive. I have it too. Sometimes I feel like they're hustling, they want something, and they're not going to stop until they get it, and they play the game. I am very into making up my own rules. Like, I don't want to play the game and succeed at it. I want to redefine it. That's the only way I can deal with it. Maybe that's naïve."
We'd call that unique and refreshing.
Read Schumer's full Vogue interview here or on-stands June 22.