See Ghostbusters Stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon & Leslie Jones All Glammed Up

We're all about khaki-colored flight suits, but wait until you see the Ghostbusters stars out of their uniforms!
Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones get all glammed up for Elle magazine's July issue, and as you can see, they each look amazing. Wiig ditches pants entirely and rocks an edgy denim shirt by Miu Miu with sassy boots by Giuseppe Zanotti Design, McCarthy wows in Versace, Kate brings the va va voom in a white Calvin Klein faux-fur coat, and Jones is all about fun, fitted florals in her Dolce & Gabbana dress.
The high-fashion Ghostbusters gals also open up to some hotshot interviewers about their success in the industry. Wiig, for example, fields Will Ferrell's questions about her Saturday Night Live beginnings. "What was the first thing you got to do on the show?" he asks. "Was it all almost too enormous to be nervous?"
"My very first show I got on something that I wrote," says Wiig. "I was weirdly less nervous for that than I was for the first sketch I was in, which was about someone being pregnant in their butt. I think it was [Amy] Poehler, and we had a baby shower for her and–"
"God, that's good," injects Ferrell.
"I was scared I was going to freeze or swear or pass out," says Wiig.
She's not the only one to get invested in her performance! McCarthy tells shoe designer Bryan Atwood she becomes "psychotically attached to all of my characters," while McKinnon jokes to Lizzy Goodman she really is Justin Bieber. Jones fesses up to always knowing she's been funny, but admits her SNL and Ghostbusters stardom is "way bigger than I thought."
For Wiig, McCarthy, McKinnon and Jones' full interviews, check out Elle magazine's July issue on stands June 21.
Plus, make sure to see Ghostbusters when it opens in theaters July 15.