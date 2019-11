Colbert to Seacrest

Big news: Three-time Emmy winner, Colbert Report host, 2007 nominee and presenter Stephen Colbert admits he's not as famous as Emmy host Ryan Seacrest.

To pimp his semifarcical WristStrong bracelets, Colbert has been asking more-famous-than-him folks to wear the red bands on the air (Matt Lauer and Brian Williams went for it).

He plans to slip them onto celebs at Sunday night's ceremony, asking that stars give theirs up when they meet a celebrity more famous than they are. Hence, he has uttered this taunt: "Ryan Seacrest? I'm comin' for you."