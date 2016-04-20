We Can't Get Enough of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughter Mia Tindall in New Royal Family Portrait

Queen Elizabeth II has quite the adorable crew.
As the anticipation grows for the royal family member's 90th birthday this Thursday, fans are being treated to a brand-new family portrait where a few young kids are turning heads for all the right reasons.
While posing in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, royal followers got to see another adorable shot of Princess Charlotte and Prince George with their great-grandmother.
But as it turns out, it's Zara Phillips' daughter Mia Tindall that is receiving much attention in the professional photo shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.
While holding her great-grandmother's purse, the two-year-old smiled for the camera while wearing a navy blue skirt and neutral color cardigan. The ballet flats and white socks also completed the age-appropriate outfit perfectly.
For those unaware, Mia is the proud daughter of Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall. She is the couple's first child.
It's been nothing short of a jam-packed schedule for the Queen who is having her birthday celebrations last a whole week. Just a few short days ago, Prince Phillip his wife on a visit to the Royal Mail sorting office in honor of a special new birthday stamp featuring the Queen.
The couple later attended a new bandstand where children sang and performed in front of the royal duo.
As for her actual birthday, Queen Elizabeth and her husband will have a walkabout in Windsor Castle to meet and greet well-wishers. They will also join other 90-year-olds at Windsor Guildhall to cut and share a birthday cake.
Several gun salutes in honor of the Queen's birthday will also take place throughout the day at Hyde, Windsor Great Park and the Tower of London.