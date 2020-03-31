Selena Quintanilla's Enduring Legacy: How the Late Superstar's Influence Ended up Everywhere

Watching old clips of Selena Quintanilla—whether she's singing, talking or just flashing that radiant smile—is an exercise in exhilaration and heartbreak.

It never gets tiresome, enjoying her enchanting presence.

But it does get awfully sad, especially once you lose yourself in the music and then remember that she's gone.

Gone since 1995, in fact, and the amount of time she's been gone has surpassed the amount of time she spent on this planet.

And yet her legacy endures and her influence on the Latin-crossover music scene—and far beyond, probably further than most people realize—is as strong as ever, despite the mellifluously voiced pop star being struck down just as her fame was reaching new levels for all the right reasons.