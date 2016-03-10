Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Picture-Perfect at Canada State Dinner

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
These two are too perfect it's almost unfair.
Gorgeous Hollywood pair Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were photographed looking glamorous as ever while arriving at the Canada State Dinner. Lively was arm-in-arm with her Canadian husband as they arrived at the White House tonight, joining President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for the State Dinner in honor of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The actress channeled Old Hollywood in a silver silk draped gown with a plunging neckline and high slit, while her hubby looked dapper in a navy fitted suit with a white bow tie.
Reynolds was among other fellow Canadian stars for the event, including Michael J. Fox, Mike Myers and Sandra Oh who were in attendance. Singer Sara Bareilles was set to perform.
Trudeau tweeted a series of photographs showing him shaking hands with the celebs, and wrote, "Our talented artists are a credit to Canada in the US & around the world. #StateDinner."
While the dinner is obviously an upscale and elegant affair, there were definitely some zingers thrown out by the two head honchos during their toast.
Obama poked fun at Justin Bieber when he told Trudeau, "Mr. Prime Minister, after today I think it's fair to say here in America you may well be the most popular Canadian named Justin."
The Prime Minister came right back with, "One of our most popular exports to the United States—and we need you stop teasing him—has been another Justin. Now, you know, that kid has had a great year. Of course, leave it to a Canadian to reach international fame with a song called ‘Sorry.'" LOL!
And then Trudeau turned the spotlight to Obama, telling the Commander in Chief, "May the special connection between our two countries continue to flourish in the years to come, and may my gray hair come in at a much slower rate than yours has."
Oh, you two are just a hoot.