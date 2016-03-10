Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are Picture-Perfect at Canada State Dinner

While the dinner is obviously an upscale and elegant affair, there were definitely some zingers thrown out by the two head honchos during their toast.

Obama poked fun at Justin Bieber when he told Trudeau, "Mr. Prime Minister, after today I think it's fair to say here in America you may well be the most popular Canadian named Justin."

The Prime Minister came right back with, "One of our most popular exports to the United States—and we need you stop teasing him—has been another Justin. Now, you know, that kid has had a great year. Of course, leave it to a Canadian to reach international fame with a song called ‘Sorry.'" LOL!

And then Trudeau turned the spotlight to Obama, telling the Commander in Chief, "May the special connection between our two countries continue to flourish in the years to come, and may my gray hair come in at a much slower rate than yours has."

Oh, you two are just a hoot.