Amy Schumer and Serena Williams Pose Nearly Nude in Revamped 2016 Pirelli Calendar

Amy Schumer and Serena Williams have posed nude for the newest edition of the Pirelli Calendar, but not in the seductive style we've come to expect from the annual publication.

Shot this year by acclaimed American photographer Annie Leibovitz, the storied calendar, which has reached its 43rd edition since its debut in 1964, has taken a noticeable turn from its roots as a high-fashion nude pictorial to something far more demure.

"For 2016, we did something completely different, but it is still simple," Leibovitz said in a press release. "It is a classic set of black-and-white portraits made in the studio."

In one photograph, 34-year-old Schumer looked caught off-guard as she posed sitting on a stool in a pair of lace underwear, strappy nude heels and nothing else as she holds a cup of coffee in the air. In a refreshingly noticeable lack of photoshopping, the actress' midsection escaped un-retouched.

"I'm a great admirer of comediennes," Leibovitz shared. "The Amy Schumer portrait added some fun. It's as if she didn't get the memo saying that she could keep her clothes on."

The Inside Amy Schumer creator shared an equal appreciation for the photographer's work by tweeting, "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you @annieleibovitz."