Kaley Cuoco Turns 30: How the Birthday Girl Rebounded From Her Big Breakup and Seems Better Than Ever

Kaley Cuoco picked just the right time to get that tattoo covered up.

The star of The Big Bang Theory, who today is celebrating the young-adult milestone of turning 30, shared a pic last week of herself undergoing the painful-looking process of having a sizable butterfly inked on her upper back, but it seemed clear that she considered every second of discomfort far preferable to being stuck with her wedding date in Roman numerals back there for posterity.

In fact, we have a feeling that this kind of pain was nothing.

Cuoco filed for divorce from husband Ryan Sweeting in September after two and a half years of marriage, their too-good-to-be-true union proving to be just that in the end.

That wasn't very long ago, and no one would've blamed the actress if she had wanted to crawl into a hole (albeit a very fancy Hollywood hole) and chill for a little while. As this year draws to a close, however, can we just say that Cuoco didn't seem to miss a beat? Call it Kaley Cuoco's Guide to Putting It All Back Together.