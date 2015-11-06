Julia Roberts Talks Kids: ''I'm Like an Air Traffic Controller''

Julia Roberts isn't looking to add "director" to her IMDB page.

"Listen, come over to my house—that's directing," the Oscar winner told me yesterday while promoting her new thriller Secret in Their Eyes. "'Hey, brush your teeth! Get your uniform, basketball is tomorrow! Get your violin!' I'm like an air traffic controller.'"

The violin isn't the only instrument being played by Roberts and hubby Danny Moder's offspring.

"I have a violinist, a cellist and a trumpeter," the actress gushed.

Even so, that doesn't mean any of them—twins Hazel and Finn turn 11 on Nov. 28 and son Henry is eight—are showing any signs they want to follow in mom and dad's show business footsteps. "They just want to get through fifth grade math," Roberts said, laughing. "That's all that's on their minds."