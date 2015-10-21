The Weeknd Covers Rolling Stone, Talks Sex, Drugs and Bella Hadid: 16 Things We Learned

The Weeknd is on a roll.

The 25-year-old singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, is arguably this year's biggest breakout star—he currently has two No. 1 singles, "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills," and he's the 12th artist in history to score back to back Number Ones (per Rolling Stone).

Yet, in spite of his super stardom, little is known about the Toronto native, who recently sat down with Rolling Stone for a candid chat about his music, personal life and meteoric rise to fame.

Covering the November issue of the mag alongside the headline, "Sex, Drugs and R&B," the musician sheds his cryptic persona and gives a deeper look into his mysterious mind. Here are 16 things we learned: