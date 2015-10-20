Kendall Jenner Rocks Pink Hair in Vogue Spread Featuring Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Tue., Oct. 20, 2015 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kendall Jenner's hair color change obviously isn't permanent, but should the supermodel opt to add pink hues to her tresses, we'd be a fan.

The 19-year-old celeb rocked some rosy locks for her latest Vogue spread, which also featured her also-gorgeous famous pals Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas. The spread is to show the new class of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, and the emerging designers were posed next to these stars, with Jenner standing beside all ten finalists.

One photograph shows a rocker chic vibe, with Kendall giving a serious Gwen Stefani vibe in her metallic get-up that flaunts her extremely long gams, while pal Jaden Smith defies gravity in a shot with Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe.

LOOK: Kendall Jenner steals the show at Balmain for H&M's runway presentation

Another snap has a more solemn Kendall (and her natural raven locks) wearing an ivory jumpsuit and headpiece as Jonas sports a World War II-inspired jumpsuit from the military-influenced brand Cadet

Meanwhile, another photo shows the brunette beauty looking girly and gorge alongside Gigi in beautiful flared frocks by Jonathan Simkhai, whose focus is on sexy dresses and new interpretations of menswear-inspired clothing. Simkhai explains that he seeks approval from everyone "from my mom's friends in Mamaroneck to the Gigis and the Kendalls."

Looks he got that approval already.

You can see more of the photos from these spread on Vogue.com or in the magazine's November issue.

PHOTOS: All of Kendall Jenner's runway shows

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Gigi Hadid , Nick Jonas , Vogue , Kardashian News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.