Pamela Anderson Poses Naked for Flaunt, Reminisces on Tommy Lee Sex Tape—See the Pics!

Pamela Anderson's still got it!

The 48-year-old actress, activist and mother of two stripped down for Flaunt's CALIFUK (California + U.K.) issue. The Baywatch alum posed naked for a series of pictures shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, and she also reminisced on her 20-plus years in Hollywood—the good, the bad and the downright disturbing.

Fame and fortune has it's perks—Pamela jokes she's feels "kind of like the Malibu mascot," saying, "I walk around and people are like ‘there she is!' Or just walking down the beach, and being in the water and everyone waving at you like they know who you are."