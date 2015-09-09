Behind the Scenes at NYFW: Get to Know Blogger Marianna Hewitt

Tell us about your NYFW travel essentials.

An iPhone charger because I use my phone for everything from checking my schedule, to getting in an Uber, to taking Instagram photos. I also pack earplugs with me because sometimes it's hard to sleep if my hotel is on a low floor. Being from Los Angeles, I'm not used to so many cars and so much noise outside. Comfortable yet chic flats are a must with how much walking I do around the city, and I never forget a tote bag to carry everything in.

What is your favorite NYFW memory?

At my very first fashion week, I sat next to Bill Cunningham at a show and was so in awe of him. His documentary is one of my favorite fashion films, and I have been a fan of his ever since seeing it. I was too shy to ask him for a photo at the time, but last fashion week in February of this year, he snapped my photo walking into the DKNY show, and I couldn't help but smile that I had his nod of approval. He is an icon.

If you can't wear an LBD, what's your go-to evening-out attire?

Leather leggings or waxed denim with a high heel and a blouse. This is my go-to safe outfit when I don't want to be under or overdressed somewhere. Sometimes it can be uncomfortable to go to dinner in a tight dress, but this is good if you still want to look put-together and on-trend.

What shoes do you live in most?

My Vince mules. I have them in nude, and they go with everything. I love them so much I bought them in black too. Both pairs are staples in my closet. They are the perfect daytime heel without feeling overdressed or uncomfortable.

If you could only rock one accessory, what would it be?

Diamonds…or in my case fake studs. Having a small pop in your ear really brightens up the whole face. They give a little shine in photos and are a staple for me. I feel naked without them.

What's the best style advice you've ever been given?

Designer Naeem Khan told me once in an interview that he doesn't design his collections with trends in mind, and that women shouldn't dress that way. He designs pieces that are meant to last in your wardrobe forever, and that's how I dress myself. Find what works for you and your body type and stick with it.

