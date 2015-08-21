10 Years Later, This Remains the Best TV Ending of All Time

Around here, we like to let the people speak.

But sometimes, they are just bats--t insane.

How else would you explain that in our Official Ranking of the Best and Worst Series Finales of All Time, which was determined via E! Online user votes, Six Feet Under does NOT rank as number 1? In fact, nowhere near it?

Were you all raised in a barn that had no HBO in 2005? If so, deepest apologies, totally sorry for your loss, and you are hereby invited over to binge-watch the full series this weekend.

This iconic and impeccably cast (Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Rachel Griffiths, etc.) drama aired its season finale exactly 10 years ago today, and we'd just like to take a minute to say: