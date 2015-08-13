Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Friends With Caitlyn Jenner (Because Of Course She Is!)

New besties alert?!

It seems as though Miley Cyrus has added another famous face to her circle, and that famous face is Caitlyn Jenner.

During the young singer's interview for her Marie Claire cover story, Cyrus revealed that Jenner considers her as a friend, and that the two have bonded over Caitlyn's highly publicized transition.

"We've talked a lot about how you can never make every single person happy," Miley tells the mag for their September issue.

"We always laugh about people saying she transitioned to be famous. Which is crazy. Caitlyn has to tell her story, because if she doesn't, everyone else is going to tell it for her."