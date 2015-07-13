Jane Lynch Explains Why She Never Had a Big ''Coming Out Moment''

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
by Lily Harrison | Mon., Jul. 13, 2015 2:55 PM
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Jane Lynch may have never had a "coming out moment" in the public eye, but the former Glee star says that every celebrity's story should be different.
"Everybody has their own way to deal with it. I don't concern myself with other people's—whether or not they want to come out, it's not something for me to think about," she explained during an interview on SiriusXM Progress.
"There are still parts of the country where it's hard, when you realize you're gay, it's like a death sentence and to give those kids some hope, I love that."
The 54-year-old actress also opened up about her experience with coming out of the closet and gave a shout-out to many who "cleared a path" for her.
"When people started taking an interest in me, where they wanted to write about me, I didn't say I wasn't gay, so—I never had that. And I have to give kudos to people like Melissa Etheridge and k.d. lang and Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell, all of those people who came [out] before and at the height of their career, when they had a lot to lose, stood up and said this is who I am."
Lynch concluded, "Everybody has their own psychology, their own issues, their own subconscious material. For me to make a broad statement—it's like outing people…You might be dealing with a very fragile part of someone's psyche. So I think everybody has got to go their own path."
